Cold snap sweeps over six districts, Celsius drops to 7.6° in Tetulia
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Feb 2022 02:11 AM BdST Updated: 08 Feb 2022 02:11 AM BdST
A cold snap is sweeping across six northern districts of Bangladesh after rains as winter approaches the end.
Meteorologists have forecast another bout of cold after more rains.
The mild cold front was sweeping over Rangpur division and the districts of Rajshahi, Pabna, Bogura and Naogaon and Sitakunda Upazila of Chattogram on Monday, said meteorologist Shahinul Islam. It may abate from some places.
The lowest temperature was recorded 7.6 degrees Celsius in Tetulia. Dhaka’s lowest temperature was 12.3 degrees Celsius.
Chill was felt everywhere as the lowest temperature was below 13 degrees Celsius in all the regions.
After the current cold wave, some places may experience rain on Thursday with a seasonal low lying over the Bay of Bengal.
“Temperature will rise after Thursday, but another cold wave is likely after the rains even after the end of Magh [the second month of winter on Bangla calendar],” Shahinul said.
The mercury dropped to 6.1 degrees Celsius in Kurigram on the last day of January as a cold wave swept over northern Bangladesh for five days.
The Bangladesh Meteorological Department said hailstorm with thunder shower may occur by the end of February.
In Tuesday’s forecast, the Met Office said weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country.
Moderate to thick fog may occur over north-western part and river basins and light to moderate fog may occur elsewhere over the country during midnight to morning.
