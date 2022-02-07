In a message to Modi, Hasina mourns death of Lata Mangeshkar
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Feb 2022 02:14 AM BdST Updated: 07 Feb 2022 02:14 AM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has sent her condolences to her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi over the demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, fondly called “the Nightingale”.
The “Melody Queen” - regarded as one of Indian cinema's greatest playback singers - died in Mumbai on Sunday morning at the age of 92.
In a letter to Modi, Hasina paid her deep respect to the music legend, the foreign ministry said in a statement posted on Facebook.
The prime minister “gratefully” recognised Lata Mangeshkar's role in the Liberation War of Bangladesh through promoting the cause of Bangladesh among the people of India.
"We recall Lataji with deep respect and gratitude for her role in the Liberation War of Bangladesh," Hasina wrote.
She also expressed solidarity with the people of India on behalf of her countrymen in mourning a “true legend”.
