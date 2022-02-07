How Lata Mangeshkar remembered post-independence Bangladesh trip

She visited the newly independent country with a group of her co-workers led by actor Sunil Dutt in 1972.

Fondly called the Nightingale, the beloved singer passed away in Mumbai on Sunday morning at the age of 92.

She had looked back on the 1972 trip in 2019, sharing two photos on Twitter. “Namaskar. 1971 Bangladesh mukti yudh samapt hote hi hum Bangladesh gaye the aur Sunil Dutt ji ke group ke saath humne kaafi karyakram kiye,us waqt hum Army ke plane se hi sab jagah jaate the,” she wrote.

The Indian High Commission in Dhaka said Lata was with Sunil Dutt-led Ajanta Shilpigosthi.

Namaskar. 1971 Bangladesh mukti yudh samapt hote hi hum Bangladesh gaye the aur Sunil Dutt ji ke group ke saath humne kaafi karyakram kiye,us waqt hum Army ke plane se hi sab jagah jaate the. pic.twitter.com/IAgiVWOAhb — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) September 14, 2019

Some members of the troupe, including Lata Mangeshkar, met Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family members during the trip.

Over the course of her career, she sang in 36 languages. Lata Mangeshkar gave her immortal voice to many Bengali songs including playback recordings for films and other releases that carved out an eternal place in the hearts of the Bengali audience. She also sang Tagore songs as well.

The singer performed around 200 playback songs for Bengali movies, including ‘Prem Ekbar Eshechhilo Nirobe’, ‘Rongila Bashita’, ‘Nijhum Shondhyay’, ‘Ke Prothom Kachhe Eshechhi’, ‘Sat Bhai Champa’, ‘Ja Re Ure Ja Re Pakkhi’, ‘Bolchhi Tomar Kane’ and 'Chole Jete Jete Din Bole Jay'.

Lata had also lent her voice to one of the few India-Bangladesh joint productions, “Roktakto Bangla”, a film on the Liberation War.

Her “Dadabhai Murti Banao” in the film with Salil Chowdhury as the music director was a hit. The movie was released just after independence.

Biswajit Chatterjee, Kabori Sarwar, Golam Mostafa and Sultana were among the cast.

A historic photo of legendary singer #LataMangeshkar with Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman together in Dhaka in 1972 after the liberation of Bangladesh.@DhakaPrasar #LataDidi pic.twitter.com/dOCpmL7Gbx — DD News (@DDNewslive) February 6, 2022

Manna Dey and Sabita Chowdhury also worked as playback singer in the movie.

During the war, Indian actress Waheeda Rehman and other artists formed Bangladesh Sahayak Samiti of Maharashtra to help the Bangladeshi refugees who took shelter in Inidia.

Sunil Dutt, Nargis, Lata Mangeshkar, composer duo Kalyanji–Anandji and many others joined the group that raised funds through performance at different corners of India.

The Bangladesh government named Waheeda Rehman, Sunil Dutt, Lata Mangeshkar, and Kalyanji-Anandji, among other foreigners, for the Liberation War honour in 2012 for their contribution to Bangladesh’s independence.