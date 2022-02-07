Franchise-based buses planned on three new routes in Dhaka city

The decision came at a meeting of the Bus Route Rationalisation Committee at the Nagar Bhaban on Monday.

The committee’s chairman, Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, and his Dhaka North counterpart Atiqul Islam sat with all the members of the committee.

The new service was launched under a franchise-based system in late December. The route initially stretched 21 km from Keraniganj’s Ghatarchar to Kanchpur Bridge via Mohammadpur, Shankar and Shahbagh.

The service will now include trips from Ghatarchar to Bhulta via Farmgate, Ghatarchar to Meghna docks via Science Laboratory and Sayedabad, and Ghatarchar to Narayanganj via Kakrail and Postgola.

“Route 21 is our first pathway. It is part of the green cluster, so are routes 22, 23 and 26. We'll operate in these three routes as well,” Taposh said.

On when the buses will hit the streets on these routes, he said, “Consultants are working on identifying strategies and infrastructural developments needed for better service on these routes.”

“They will submit recommendations in the next meeting. We’ll consider what we’ll need to do and set a target for its completion.”

The mayor said the authorities will strictly follow the rules to stop unauthorised buses on these routes.