Patients suffer as heavy rain floods Khulna hospital's COVID ward
Khulna Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Feb 2022 01:03 PM BdST Updated: 05 Feb 2022 01:03 PM BdST
The COVID-19 ward of Khulna Medical College Hospital has been flooded following heavy rainfall on Friday.
Rainwater accumulated on the building roof and flowed down the stairs into the ward, complained several patients and their families.
In addition, water also entered the room through broken windows. Many patients suffered and the cold weather made the situation even worse.
Patients say that flooding was a common scenario during the rainy season and the hospital authorities failed to take any action on the matter. Whenever there was flooding, patients would try to bail water out using whatever they could get their hands on.
Water enters the building whenever it rains, said Suhas Ranjan Haldar, a hospital spokesman. The truth is the building was built in haste to treat COVID patients and so there are many issues with it, he said.
Necessary steps are being taken to solve the problems, he added.
Khulna Met Office in-charge Amirul Azad said 45 mm of rain was recorded from 12 pm to 6 pm on Friday.
The situation is likely to improve after 10 am on Saturday, he said.
