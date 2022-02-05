Many conspiracies at work in hill regions, says Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan

The minister made the remarks to journalists during a security inspection of Dhaka’s Rajdhani High School ahead of Saraswati Puja.

Four people, including an army officer, were killed in a shootout with a hill group in Bandarban’s Ruma on Wednesday.

The Chattogram Hill Tracts Jana Sanghati Samiti, or JSS, led by Jyotirindra Bodhipriya Larma, aka Shantu Larma, was blamed for the violence but have denied their involvement.

“I believe there are many kinds of conspiracies at play,” the minister said. “We will soon send police teams to the three districts (Khagrachhari, Rangamati and Bandarban) where the army has set up camps to maintain peace and order.”

The home minister also spoke on the foreign ‘lobbyist appointment controversy’.

“We are working to find the method through which the lobbyist sent money abroad. Those involved in sending the money are part of the conspiracy and will be revealed to the public soon.”

Security forces are not involved in forced disappearances, the home minister said in response to a question from a journalist.

“Nobody is taken into custody in such a manner in Bangladesh, but some people occasionally go into hiding and later return,” he said.