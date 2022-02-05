Bangladesh names Sohul Hussain, Anwara Syed Haq to Election Commission search committee

The two are the ‘special citizens’ named to the panel alongside the heads of the constitutional agencies.

The Cabinet Division announced the six appointments to the search committee on Saturday.

The committee will be led by Justice Obaidul Hassan, an Appellate Division judge, who has been a member of the search committee twice before.

High Court Justice SM Quddus Zaman, Comptroller and Auditor General Mohammad Muslim Chowdhury, and Bangladesh Public Service Commission Chairman Md Sohorab Hossain are the other members of the panel.