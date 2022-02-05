Bangladesh names Sohul Hussain, Anwara Syed Haq to Election Commission search committee
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Feb 2022 01:58 PM BdST Updated: 05 Feb 2022 01:58 PM BdST
Former Election Commissioner Sohul Hussain and fiction writer Prof Anwara Syed Haq have been named to the search committee that will nominate candidates for the upcoming Election Commission.
The two are the ‘special citizens’ named to the panel alongside the heads of the constitutional agencies.
The Cabinet Division announced the six appointments to the search committee on Saturday.
The committee will be led by Justice Obaidul Hassan, an Appellate Division judge, who has been a member of the search committee twice before.
High Court Justice SM Quddus Zaman, Comptroller and Auditor General Mohammad Muslim Chowdhury, and Bangladesh Public Service Commission Chairman Md Sohorab Hossain are the other members of the panel.
More stories
- All set for direct shipping to Europe
- Cold may bite more after rains
- Road safety protests resume in Rampura
- India's state coal giant plans bulk exports to Bangladesh
- Newborn 'sold' to cover hospital bill is reunited with mother
- 7 Evaly vehicles on auction
- Australia arrests husband over Bangladesh-born student’s murder
- 3 rice scientists among Ekushey Padak winners
Recent Stories
- Bangladesh to directly ship apparel exports to Europe
- Cold likely to bite more after rains in parts of Bangladesh
- Bangladesh reports 9,052 new COVID cases, deaths rise by 30
- Road safety protests resume in Rampura after RU student's death
- India's state coal giant plans bulk exports to Bangladesh for first time
- Woman in Chandpur is reunited with newborn she 'sold' to pay hospital bill
Opinion
Most Read
- Australia arrests Pakistani-origin man over Bangladesh-born wife’s murder
- Bangladesh to directly ship apparel exports to Europe
- Father-in-law Mohsin refused to leave home before death by suicide, says actor Riaz
- Actor Riaz’s father-in-law shoots himself dead on Facebook live
- Cold likely to bite more after rains in parts of Bangladesh
- Bangladesh reports 9,052 new COVID cases, deaths rise by 30
- Can ‘body neutrality’ change the way you work out?
- Malaysia busts gambling ring that was receiving RM 10,000 a day from Bangladesh
- Putin unveils new gas deal with China's Xi as Moscow squares off with West
- Justice Nazmul Ahasan, who was poised to become an Appellate Division judge, dies from COVID complications