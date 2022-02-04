Woman in Chandpur is reunited with newborn she 'sold' to pay hospital bill

The local administration took the baby back from an expatriate couple now staying in Shatnol in Matlab Upazila and handed it to its mother Tamanna Begum on Thursday, according to Matlab North Upazila Executive Officer Gazi Md Shariful Hasan.

On Jan 26, Tamanna gave birth to a boy at Pulse Aid General Hospital through C-section. Unable to afford the hospital bill of Tk 40,000, her husband left them and fled. His phone was also switched off.

Left with no other option, Tamanna had to sell off her child for Tk 50,000 to foot the bill.

”I came to know about Tamanna’s situation through the media. Later, I investigated the issue and spoke to both parties to ensure the newborn goes back to its mother,” said UNO Shariful.

After getting her child back, Tamanna said, “I gave away my child for foster care to pay the hospital bill. I am very happy to have him back with the help of the administration and journalists.”