Woman in Chandpur is reunited with newborn she 'sold' to pay hospital bill
Chandpur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Feb 2022 12:39 PM BdST Updated: 04 Feb 2022 12:39 PM BdST
A woman who was forced to give up her newborn for adoption has been reunited with her child in Chandpur.
The local administration took the baby back from an expatriate couple now staying in Shatnol in Matlab Upazila and handed it to its mother Tamanna Begum on Thursday, according to Matlab North Upazila Executive Officer Gazi Md Shariful Hasan.
On Jan 26, Tamanna gave birth to a boy at Pulse Aid General Hospital through C-section. Unable to afford the hospital bill of Tk 40,000, her husband left them and fled. His phone was also switched off.
Left with no other option, Tamanna had to sell off her child for Tk 50,000 to foot the bill.
”I came to know about Tamanna’s situation through the media. Later, I investigated the issue and spoke to both parties to ensure the newborn goes back to its mother,” said UNO Shariful.
After getting her child back, Tamanna said, “I gave away my child for foster care to pay the hospital bill. I am very happy to have him back with the help of the administration and journalists.”
- 7 Evaly vehicles on auction
- Australia arrests husband over Bangladesh-born student’s murder
- 3 rice scientists among Ekushey Padak winners
- Remove video of suicide by actor Riaz's father-in-law: HC
- MV Abhijan fire: Govt orders action against officials
- Pandemic curbs extended to Feb 21
- Jubo Dal leader killed in Sirajganj
- Actor Riaz’s father-in-law kills himself on Facebook live
- Black market thrives to spell trouble for passengers trying to buy online train tickets
- Father-in-law Mohsin refused to leave home before death by suicide, says actor Riaz
- Another US group recognises 1971 genocide in Bangladesh, asks UN to do the same
- Seven Evaly transports to be auctioned
- Australia arrests Pakistani-origin man over Bangladesh-born wife’s murder
- Three rice scientists among 24 winners of Ekushey Padak
Most Read
- Actor Riaz’s father-in-law shoots himself dead on Facebook live
- Australia arrests Pakistani-origin man over Bangladesh-born wife’s murder
- Father-in-law Mohsin refused to leave home before death by suicide, says actor Riaz
- Bangladesh court orders removal of online video, photos showing suicide of actor Riaz’s father-in-law
- Army officer among 4 dead in Bandarban gunfight
- Three rice scientists among 24 winners of Ekushey Padak
- Bangladesh extends pandemic curbs to Feb 21
- Bangladesh records 33 deaths from COVID in a day, 11,596 new cases
- ISIS leader Quraishi kills himself during Syria raid, US says
- Seven Evaly transports to be auctioned