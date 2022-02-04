Cold likely to bite more after rains in parts of Bangladesh

With the end of winter on Bangla calendar only nine days away, mercury is set to slide as Dhaka and many other parts of the country are experiencing rains under the influence of a trough of westerly low after a cold wave.

Streets usually remain emptier on weekend, but people who went out on Friday had to contend with the rains with gusts amid winter cold.

Meteorologist Omor Faruque said temperature increased for two days after the spell of cold, but the mercury may begin dropping again on Sunday once it stops raining.

On Friday, the lowest temperature was recorded 8.5 degrees Celsius in Tetulia. Dhaka’s minimum temperature was 18 degrees Celsius.

Rajshahi reported 17 millimetres of rain. In Bogura, the authorities recorded 23mm rainfall in the two hours from 10am. Dinajpur experienced 30.3mm rainfall from 5am to 9am.

In Saturday’s forecast, Bangladesh Meteorological Department said light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal and Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Chattogram division with moderately heavy falls at places over the country.

Light to moderate fog may occur over the country during midnight to morning.

Night temperature may remain nearly unchanged and day temperature may fall by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius over the country.

A week ago, the mercury dropped to 6.1 degrees Celsius in Kurigram as a cold wave swept over northern Bangladesh for five days.

The Meteorological Department said hailstorm with thunder shower may occur by the end of February.