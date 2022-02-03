Seven Evaly transports to be auctioned

A board assembled by the High Court published an auction notice in two national dailies on Thursday, said Evaly’s Managing Director Mahbub Kabir

The vehicles will go under the hammer at 11am on Feb 10 before being put up for display at Road 11 of Baridhara’s J Block from 10am to 6pm on Feb 6 and 7. The auction will take place at the same place.

Those willing to take part in the event have been asked to pay Tk 5,000 (Tk 4,500 refundable) at Evaly’s head office at Dhanmondi 14 and collect their auction card within Feb 6 to 9 during office hours.

The vehicles include a Range Rover, a Toyota Prius, a Toyota CHR, two Toyota Axios, a Honda Vezel and a Toyota microbus.

The minimum price of the cars has been set at Tk 23.78 million, where the base price of the Range Rover, registered in 2020, is Tk 16 million.

Mohammad Rassel, the managing director of Evaly, and his wife Shamima Nasrin, also the chairman of the company, are currently behind bars on charges of deception. The online marketplace owes more than Tk 5 billion to hundreds of thousands of customers and suppliers.

The High Court-formed committee is working on dismantling the company in a fair manner.