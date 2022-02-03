Home > Bangladesh

HC orders online video showing suicide of actor Riaz’s father-in-law to be removed

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 03 Feb 2022 02:29 PM BdST Updated: 03 Feb 2022 02:29 PM BdST

The High Court has ordered that the video showing the suicide of actor Riaz’s father-in-law, businessman Abu Mohsin Khan, be removed from Facebook Live, social media and all other online platforms.

The Bangladesh Telecommunications Regulatory Commission, or BTRC, has been given six hours to remove the video. A ban has also been imposed on sharing the video through electronic means.

The bench of Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice SM Maniruzzaman made the self-motivated decision on Thursday.

The BTRC has been instructed to submit a report on the matter by next Wednesday, Feb 9.

