Army officer among 4 dead in Bandarban gunfight
Bandarban Correspondent and Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Feb 2022 11:39 AM BdST Updated: 03 Feb 2022 11:39 AM BdST
Four people, including an army officer, have been killed in a shootout between the army and ‘criminals’ in Bandarban’s Ruma.
Army officials said that a patrol was involved in a shootout with members of a faction of the Parbatya Jana Sanghati Samiti led by Shantu Larma in the Bathipara area of Ruma Upazila around 10:30 pm, according to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
The dead army man was identified as Senior Warrant Officer Habibur Rahman, the leader of the patrol team. Another soldier named Firoz was shot in the leg and admitted to the Chattogram Combined Military Hospital.
An SMG, 275 rounds of ammunition, three magazines, three muskets, five musket shells, four pairs of uniforms and Tk 52,900 ‘collected through extortion’ were seized, the army said.
More to follow
