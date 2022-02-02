Minister urges all to wise up to food safety
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Feb 2022 04:29 PM BdST Updated: 02 Feb 2022 04:29 PM BdST
Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder has called on people from all walks of life to become aware of food safety.
From producers to consumers, everyone has to stay alert on the safety and nutritional aspects of food, he said on Wednesday while speaking at a programme on National Food Safety Day at the BIAM Auditorium. Bangladesh has been observing the day for a fifth time.
Underscoring the importance of everyone’s willingness to ensure food safety, Majumder said, “We or our brothers or children are eating the food we are failing to make safe. So first we have to be willing to ensure food safety.”
“As long as we are unable to tailor our conscience that way, it will not be possible to ensure food safety simply through law.”
Speaking about maintaining the protocols inside a family, Majumder said all must be made privy to the matter of food safety to secure families from unsafe foods. The traders, too, have to step out of their practices of adultering products to make more profit.
The minister shed light on the government having maximum food in stock at the moment. Authorities are distributing rice to low-income families at district, upazila and municipal levels around the country through open market sales.
“There was no shortage of food during the pandemic, no one died of starvation.”
Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim, who also addressed the event, mentioned that Bangladesh has reached the status of a surplus nation in terms of producing fish, meat and milk.
“Be honest in maintaining food safety. Do not resort to immoral actions which can be the cause of people’s deaths. Do not feed people rotten, poisonous, expired or adulterated food.”
Food Secretary Mosammat Nazmanara Khanum, who chaired the discussion, said, “We’re done setting up the infrastructure for food safety. We’ve established offices across the country and employed people. Now we are building capacity. We are focusing on nutritional and safe foods as we are self-sufficient on food now.”
“Food might become unsafe at any stage of the chain, even right before putting it on the table. So we have to keep everything in mind to make it work.
“Another 12 rules and regulations have been added to the [Food Safety Act]. Many people commit crimes mistakenly. We want to warn them initially. If that doesn’t work, strict steps will be taken.”
She mentioned that International Food Policy Research Institution is carrying out studies on areas that pose challenges to the food sector, while eight universities are conducting researches as well.
Information gleaned from these studies are helping authorities chalk up the plan that follows and Bangladesh to advance in ensuring food safety.
Following the enactment of the Food Safety Act in 2013, the Food Safety Authority was established in 2015.
