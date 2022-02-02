Fire at Sheikh Russel Roller Skating Complex in Gulistan
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Feb 2022 12:59 PM BdST Updated: 02 Feb 2022 12:59 PM BdST
Fire Service personnel have brought a fire at the Sheikh Russel Roller Skating Complex in Dhaka's Gulistan under control.
Two firefighting units doused the fire erupted at the complex on Bangabandhu National Stadium Road around 11:30 am on Wednesday.
“A solar panel on the second floor of the complex caught fire,” Fire Service Control Room Officer Lima Khanam said.
The cause of the fire and the extent of damage is yet to be ascertained by the officials.
