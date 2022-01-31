Bangladeshi diplomat recalled from Kolkata after 'sex chat' scandal

Foreign ministry officials said Saniul Kader, first secretary (political) at the deputy high commission, was directed to leave all his duties immediately and return to Dhaka in an order issued on Jan 18.

He came back through the land border via Benapole eight days later on Wednesday, they added.

Although the order issued by the ministry did not mention the reasons for his withdrawal, Indian media reported that he was allegedly involved in 'sexually explicit' chats and videos.

The matter will be investigated by the authorities, according to Shamima Yeasmin Smriti, an official at the deputy high commission.

"If he was actually involved, then we will have to carry out an official investigation," she said.

Speaking to BBC Bangla, Deputy High Commissioner in Kolkata Toufique Hasan a video recording was sent to the official Facebook account of the deputy high commission via Messenger.

"Looking at that video, we know that a diplomat at the deputy high commission had an obscene chat with a woman."

"The matter is very sensitive and the officer was sent back to Dhaka within 24 hours of the incident being reported in a newspaper."