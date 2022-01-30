Four dead in Madaripur as bus runs over rescuers at car crash site

Five others were injured in the incident which occurred around 8pm Saturday, according to Shibchar Highway Police Station chief Shakhawat Hossain.

The dead were identified as Md Khalil Matubbar, 58, Mustafa Shikdar, 58, Rokeya Begum, 40, all natives of Shibchar, and Md Litu Mia.

Two of the injured were admitted to Faridpur Medical College Hospital (FMCH) in critical condition. The others were given first aid at a local hospital.

“First, a Grameen Paribahan bus collided with a Dhaka-bound car. Three locals were killed on the spot when another bus hit them as they were rescuing the passengers of the car. Later, another passenger of the car died,” said Shakhawat.

The bodies have been sent to FMCH for autopsy.