Bangladesh-Myanmar talks on Rohingya repatriation resume after a year
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Jan 2022 02:26 AM BdST Updated: 28 Jan 2022 02:26 AM BdST
Talks between Bangladesh and Myanmar on the repatriation of the Rohingya refugees to Rakhine have resumed a year after the last meeting was held.
The two sides met for the last time in China-mediated talks in January last
year and decided to hold working group-level meetings in the first week of the
next month.
But Myanmar’s military junta captured power by deposing democratically elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s government in the beginning of February.
On Thursday, the first ever meeting of the newly formed technical level Ad-Hoc Task Force for Verification of the Displaced Persons from Rakhine was held virtually between Bangladesh and Myanmar.
Refugee Relief and Repatriation
Commissioner Shah Rizwan Hayat and Ye Tun Oo, deputy director general of the ministry
of immigration and population of Myanmar led the two sides.
In this technical level discussion, both
sides expressed “readiness to continue working closely” to address the reasons
causing delay in the verification of the past residency of the displaced people
in Rakhine, the foreign ministry said in a statement.
Shah Rizwan highlighted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s humanitarian gesture to give temporary shelters to the Rohingya despite numerous constraints and challenges facing Bangladesh.
He expressed dismay over the slow pace of verification of past residency by Myanmar and offered all cooperation under the three bilateral instruments signed so far to “expeditiously” complete the verification process.
He added that solving difficulties and gaps in pending verification will pave the way for the early commencement of the sustainable repatriation of the displaced people of Rakhine.
A conducive environment in Rakhine and confidence-building among the refugees
are required for a sustainable repatriation, he pointed out.
Detailing the technical difficulties and information gaps, the Myanmar delegation assured their cooperation to complete pending verification, according to the statement.
In the face of persecution and brutal military crackdown in Myanmar's Rakhine state in 2017, about 750,00 Rohingya poured across the border.
Bangladesh is currently harbouring more than 1.1 million Rohingya refugees. Four years after the influx, the repatriation process is yet to get off the ground.
The South Asian country has made
repeated calls for an active role of the international community over the
repatriation of the Rohingya but to little avail so far.
