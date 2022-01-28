As Kurigram shivers in cold wave, farmers worry about harvest
Gripped by a moderate cold wave, life in Kurigram has almost come to a standstill as dense fog and chilly winds sweep through the northern district.
On Friday, the mercury dropped to 6.1 degrees Celsius in Kurigram, said Anisur Rahman, an official at the Rajarhat Weather Observatory.
The cold spell is likely to last for another two to three days, according to him.
The weather has hit lower-income families the hardest, forcing them to brave the cold while looking for work.
Farmers worry that the thick fog and frigid air could spoil the Boro seedbeds and potato fields.
Abdar Hossain, a farmer in Kurigram's Tapurchar, said they are frequently using anti-fungal spray to save the potato field from fungus.
”I spent a lot on potato farming this time. But now, I’m worried the severe cold will spoil the growing potato plants.”
The cold wave, however, will not affect crops as it is likely to relent soon, according to Md Shamsuddin Mia, training officer at the Kurigram Department of Agricultural Extension.
In order to assist the cold-stricken people, the government has distributed Tk 10 million worth of blankets alongside the 35,700 provided by the Prime Minister’s Relief and Welfare Fund, said Abdul Hai, district relief and rehabilitation officer.
