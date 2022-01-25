Cold likely to bite more by end of week after drizzles for days

Many regions of the country have been experiencing drizzles over the past few days due to a trough of westerly low.

On Monday, the lowest temperature was recorded 11 degrees in Tetulia, while Dhaka and Kumarkhali reported highest rainfall of 7 millimetres.

Tangail, Mymensingh, Netrakona, Cox’s Bazar, Sylhet, Sreemangal, Rajshahi, Ishwardi, Bogura, Rangpur, Razarhat, Barishal, Patuakhali, Khepupara and Bhola experienced light rains.

Bazlur Rashid, a meteorologist at Bangladesh Meteorological Department, said the same weather is likely to continue on Tuesday.

Rains will begin decreasing on Wednesday, and after the influence of rain is over, the chill of cold will intensify between Jan 27 and Jan 30.

Bangladesh has experienced less cold in the ongoing winter than in the previous years. Three cold waves so far this year were mild to moderate.

This season’s lowest temperature was recorded 7 degrees Celsius in Chuadanga on Dec 20.

Bazlur said cold may intensify by the end of January or in early February.

The Meteorological Department said light rain or drizzle is likely to occur at a few places over Barishal and Chattogram divisions and at one or two places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna and Sylhet divisions on Tuesday.

Moderate to thick fog may occur at places over the river basins and light to moderate fog may occur elsewhere over the country during midnight to morning.

Night temperature may fall slightly and day temperature may rise by 1-2 degrees Celsius over the country.