Bangladesh slips a notch on Corruption Perceptions Index
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Jan 2022 01:17 PM BdST Updated: 25 Jan 2022 01:17 PM BdST
Bangladesh has slipped a notch to 147 on Transparency International’s latest Corruption Perceptions Index.
However, its score remains unchanged at 26 on the index published by the Berlin-based organisation. The CPI ranks 180 countries and territories by their perceived levels of public sector corruption.
“Our performance has been disappointing,” said Iftekharuzzman, executive director of Transparency International, Bangladesh or TIB, at a virtual news conference on Tuesday.
“This is because the key element in the score has not changed,” he said. “We are in the same place as before. We have been stuck in the same score of 26 for the last four years. In 2017, the score was 28.”
Two years into the devastating COVID-19 pandemic, the latest index reveals that corruption levels remain at a standstill worldwide.
Despite commitments on paper, 131 countries have made no significant progress against corruption over the last decade, and 27 countries are at a historic low in their CPI score, Transparency International (TI) said on its website. “Meanwhile, human rights and democracy across the world are under assault,” it said.
“This is no coincidence. Corruption enables human rights abuses. Conversely, ensuring basic rights and freedoms means there is less space for corruption to go unchallenged.”
The 2021 CPI results show that countries with well-protected civil and political liberties generally control corruption better, according to TI. “The fundamental freedoms of association and expression are crucial in the fight for a world free of corruption.”
