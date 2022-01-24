Woman dies at victim support centre of Rangpur police station
Rangpur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Jan 2022 03:14 PM BdST Updated: 24 Jan 2022 03:14 PM BdST
A woman has died in the victim support centre of Rangpur’s Kotowali Police Station.
The body of the woman, identified as 19-year-old Ruhi, was recovered from the support centre on Sunday. Police claim she took her own life.
Ruhi hailed from Hariyarghat Village in Jhenaidah.
Her body was sent to Rangpur Medical College for autopsy, said Abdur Rashid, chief of the Metropolitan Kotowali Police Station.
Ruhi had an affair with Akash, a man from the Baharkachna area of Rangpur, the official said. Ruhi came to Rangpur to meet Akash in March last year.
Akash’s family reported her visit to police, who took her to the victim support centre and later handed her over to her family.
“Last Saturday, the girl came to visit Akash again,” Abdur Rashid said. “At one point, she found Akash’s mobile phone turned off and began wandering the area.”
“Hargacha police brought her to the victim support centre at 3:30 am on Sunday. On Sunday afternoon, she wrapped her shawl around her throat and hung herself from the ceiling.”
Mohammad Sajjad Hossain, deputy commissioner (DB and Media) of Rangpur Metropolitan Police said Ruhi committed suicide. Police informed her family of the incident and will hand over the body to them after the appropriate legal procedures are finished, he said.
