Shahjalal University hunger strike protester undergoes emergency surgery
Shahjalal University Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Jan 2022 04:38 PM BdST Updated: 24 Jan 2022 04:38 PM BdST
A Shahjalal University of Science and Technology student engaging in a hunger strike to call for the resignation of Vice-Chancellor Farid Uddin Ahmed has undergone emergency surgery.
Mahin Shahriar Ratul, a fourth-year student of social science, completed surgery for appendicitis at Jalalabad Ragib Rabeya Medical College at 10:45 pm on Sunday.
“When Ratul came to the hospital, we suspected it was appendicitis,” said Prof Nurul Quayum Mohammad Musallin, the head of the General Surgery Department, on Monday. “He had a pain on the right side of his stomach and he was running a fever. We conducted several tests and confirmed it was appendicitis.”
“He was in the final stages of appendicitis and it would have burst if an operation had not been carried out. We managed to remove it just in time. He is now in the Step-Down Unit. We can say he is out of danger.”
“Ratul suddenly developed this pain on the second day of the hunger strike,” said Mizanur Rahman, Ratul’s classmate and protest volunteer. “We thought it was normal and gave him an injection for the pain.”
“But, on the third day, the pain flared up again and didn’t stop, so we took Ratul to hospital. Late on Sunday afternoon they confirmed appendicitis and began preparing him for surgery.”
“Ratul is still on a hunger strike even after the surgery,” he added.
“Nineteen of the hunger strike protesters are in hospital,” a protesting student told bdnews24.com at 11 am on Monday. “Nine others are sitting in front of the gates to the VC’s residence.”
Student protesters cut off the water and power to the vice chairman’s residence on Sunday, but the VC was not left completely in the dark.
“Power was supplied to the vice chancellor’s residence through a generator after the power was cut on Sunday,” according to a leading SUST official.
“Water was also arranged and so he did not have to stay without power.”
“However, there isn’t too much fuel for the generator at the house. They can make do for today with the amount that is left,” the official said.
- Woman dies at Rangpur police station
- 3 die in train-truck collision in Chapainawabganj
- Fire at Rampura power station causes outage
- COVID pass must at Shaheed Minar on Feb 21
- 50% employees will be allowed into offices
- 4 domestic workers were killed in 2021: BILS
- Fire at Baridhara furniture store
- COVID positivity rate crosses 31%
- Woman dies at victim support centre of Rangpur police station
- Three killed as train collides with small truck in Chapainawabganj
- Fire breaks out at Rampura power station, causing outage in the area
- Showing vaccination certificate mandatory at Central Shaheed Minar on Feb 21
- Bangladesh reduces physical presence of employees in workplace to 50% to curb COVID
- Four domestic workers were killed, eight deaths reported mysterious in 2021: BILS
Most Read
- Pori Moni, Sariful Razz hold ‘formal wedding reception’
- Bangladesh elevates seven police officers to additional inspectors general
- Pori Moni, Sariful Razz revel in Gaye Holud
- 73% of omicron patients have one common symptom: runny nose
- Bangladesh reduces physical presence of employees in workplace to 50% to curb COVID
- Fire breaks out at furniture store in Dhaka’s Baridhara
- Bangladesh registers 10,906 new COVID cases as test positivity rate tops 31%
- Bangladesh shuts schools, colleges for two weeks as virus surges
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas become parents via surrogate
- Shahjalal University protesters march with torches, leaving VC Farid Uddin in darkness