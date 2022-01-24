Shahjalal University hunger strike protester undergoes emergency surgery

Mahin Shahriar Ratul, a fourth-year student of social science, completed surgery for appendicitis at Jalalabad Ragib Rabeya Medical College at 10:45 pm on Sunday.

“When Ratul came to the hospital, we suspected it was appendicitis,” said Prof Nurul Quayum Mohammad Musallin, the head of the General Surgery Department, on Monday. “He had a pain on the right side of his stomach and he was running a fever. We conducted several tests and confirmed it was appendicitis.”

“He was in the final stages of appendicitis and it would have burst if an operation had not been carried out. We managed to remove it just in time. He is now in the Step-Down Unit. We can say he is out of danger.”

“Ratul suddenly developed this pain on the second day of the hunger strike,” said Mizanur Rahman, Ratul’s classmate and protest volunteer. “We thought it was normal and gave him an injection for the pain.”

“But, on the third day, the pain flared up again and didn’t stop, so we took Ratul to hospital. Late on Sunday afternoon they confirmed appendicitis and began preparing him for surgery.”

“Ratul is still on a hunger strike even after the surgery,” he added.

“Nineteen of the hunger strike protesters are in hospital,” a protesting student told bdnews24.com at 11 am on Monday. “Nine others are sitting in front of the gates to the VC’s residence.”

Student protesters cut off the water and power to the vice chairman’s residence on Sunday, but the VC was not left completely in the dark.

“Power was supplied to the vice chancellor’s residence through a generator after the power was cut on Sunday,” according to a leading SUST official.

“Water was also arranged and so he did not have to stay without power.”

“However, there isn’t too much fuel for the generator at the house. They can make do for today with the amount that is left,” the official said.