New bill proposes changes to district councils
Parliament Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Jan 2022 04:03 PM BdST Updated: 23 Jan 2022 04:03 PM BdST
An amendment has been proposed to the existing district council law in parliament with a provision of removing the requirement for every district council to have the same number of members.
Local Government Minister Md Tajul Islam tabled the District Council (Amendment) Bill 2022, which has been forwarded to the parliamentary committee on LGRD for scrutiny. The report from the panel is expected in a week.
The existing law says every district must have 15 general members and five seats reserved for women members.
The amendment proposes to have one member from each upazila (number equal to the total number of upazilas in a district) and women members equivalent to one-third of the number of total members including the chairman.
The proposed act also removed the Election Commission from the duty of making voter lists.
It also says that the government can appoint an administrator to run the council once the district council ends its tenure.
The amendment bill is likely to be cleared by the current parliament session as most of the district councils will end their tenure this month. In that case, administrators will be posted to them.
According to the existing law, city corporation mayors and councillors, upazila council chairmen, vice chairmen, municipality mayors and councillors, and union council chairmen and members vote in the district council.
Adding a new sub-section to the law, the proposed amendment says they will be able to participate in the council meeting but will have voting rights.
The district council’s activities will also come under the close monitoring of the government according to the proposed law. The council will submit an annual report of its activities to the government within 90 days of the end of a fiscal year, it said.
- Do not let sacrifice of your predecessors be in vain: PM
- Stalemate after Dipu Moni’s talks with SUST protesters
- Govt drafts land law to prevent forgery, grabbing
- Lower courts can hear cases virtually
- Daily virus count: 17 deaths, 9,614 cases
- 15 hospitalised on fourth day of SUST hunger strike
- 10 arrested over question paper leaks
- EC formation law to be placed in parliament
- New bill proposes changes to district councils
- Do not let the sacrifices of your predecessors be in vain, says Hasina to police
- Shahjalal University protesters speak with education minister, stalemate persists
- Bangladesh drafts land law to ensure owners’ rights, prevent forgery, grabbing
- Lower courts can hold hearings virtually from Sunday as COVID cases spike
- CCC penalises nine restaurants in Chattogram for breaching health rules
Most Read
- Pori Moni, Sariful Razz revel in Gaye Holud
- Bangladesh elevates seven police officers to additional inspectors general
- Bangladesh shuts schools, colleges for two weeks as virus surges
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas become parents via surrogate
- Bangladesh registers 17 COVID deaths in a day, highest in 14 weeks
- CCC penalises nine restaurants in Chattogram for breaching health rules
- Bangladesh Bank sets minimum wage of bank employees
- Residents of Ukrainian city near Russian border brace for the unknown
- Bangladesh drafts land law to ensure owners’ rights, prevent forgery, grabbing
- Dipu Moni questions U-turn by Shahjalal University protestors to sit with her