Fire breaks out at furniture store in Dhaka’s Baridhara

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 23 Jan 2022 05:34 PM BdST Updated: 23 Jan 2022 06:13 PM BdST

A fire has broken out at a furniture store next to the Bhatara Police Station in the Baridhara area of Dhaka.

The blaze started around 4:25 pm on Sunday, according to the Fire Service Control Room.

“Six fire service units were dispatched and are attempting to put out the blaze.”

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage is yet unknown.

