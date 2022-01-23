Bangladesh drafts land law to ensure owners’ rights, prevent forgery, grabbing

The draft of “Land Crime Prevention and Remedy Act 2021” has identified 22 types of crimes related to land.

The crimes punishable under the law will include claiming ownership of more land than the actual size, tricking someone into registering more land than the actual size, secretly sell land after prior sale or transfer or after taking advance payment for sale, and duping coheirs.

The land ministry uploaded the draft on its website on Saturday for public opinion.

Syed Md Abdullah Al Nahian, a spokesman for the ministry, said the draft will be sent to the cabinet after taking into consideration people’s opinions. Once approved by the cabinet, it will be placed as a bill in parliament for passage.

Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury last Thursday said the law would help prevent land grabbing by declaring it a criminal offence.

It is also designed to prevent the use of muscle power or firearms to grab land.