Bangladesh drafts land law to ensure owners’ rights, prevent forgery, grabbing
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Jan 2022 02:13 AM BdST Updated: 23 Jan 2022 02:14 AM BdST
The government has drafted a law to ensure ownership and rights of the land owners, and prevent forgery and grabbing.
The draft of “Land Crime Prevention and Remedy Act 2021” has identified 22 types of crimes related to land.
The crimes punishable under the law will include claiming ownership of more land than the actual size, tricking someone into registering more land than the actual size, secretly sell land after prior sale or transfer or after taking advance payment for sale, and duping coheirs.
The land ministry uploaded the draft on its website on Saturday for public opinion.
Syed Md Abdullah Al Nahian, a spokesman for the ministry, said the draft will be sent to the cabinet after taking into consideration people’s opinions. Once approved by the cabinet, it will be placed as a bill in parliament for passage.
Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury last Thursday said the law would help prevent land grabbing by declaring it a criminal offence.
It is also designed to prevent the use of muscle power or firearms to grab land.
