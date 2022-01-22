CCC penalises nine restaurants in Chattogram for breaching health rules
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Jan 2022 09:24 PM BdST Updated: 22 Jan 2022 09:24 PM BdST
A Chattogram mobile court has slapped nine restaurants with fines for violating health rules.
The drive was led by Chattogram City Corporation’s Executive Magistrate Marufa Begum Neli on Saturday.
“The restaurants have been penalised for serving customers without vaccination certificates and breaching the health rules enforced to limit the spread of the coronavirus,” CCC Public Relations Officer Kalam Chowdhury said.
Each of these food places were fined Tk 5,000 for the violation, while Dhaba was penalised Tk 3,000.
More stories
- Daily virus count: 17 deaths, 9,614 cases
- 15 hospitalised on fourth day of SUST hunger strike
- 10 arrested over question paper leaks
- EC formation law to be placed in parliament
- US, UK created RAB: Momen
- COVID pass must to enter book fair
- Husband’s friend is the second killer of actress Shimu
- Schools, colleges shut as virus surges
Recent Stories
- CCC penalises nine restaurants in Chattogram for breaching health rules
- Bangladesh elevates seven police officers to additional inspectors general
- Bangladesh registers 17 COVID deaths in a day, highest in 14 weeks
- 15 Shahjalal University students hospitalised on the fourth day of hunger strike
- Upazila vice chairman among 10 arrested over question paper leaks
- Draft of new law on EC formation to be presented in parliament Sunday
Opinion
Most Read
- Bangladesh shuts schools, colleges for two weeks as virus surges
- Pori Moni, Sariful Razz revel in Gaye Holud
- Sanctioned force RAB is US, UK’s creation, says Bangladesh FM Momen
- Chinese man ‘apologised’ after throwing money at traffic policemen in Dhaka
- Bangladesh Bank sets minimum wage of bank employees
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas become parents via surrogate
- Husband’s friend is the second killer of actress Shimu: police
- Bangladesh registers 17 COVID deaths in a day, highest in 14 weeks
- A viral photo helps bring Syrian refugee family to Italy
- Organisers to carry on with Dhaka International Trade Fair, despite COVID surge