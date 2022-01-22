CCC penalises nine restaurants in Chattogram for breaching health rules

The drive was led by Chattogram City Corporation’s Executive Magistrate Marufa Begum Neli on Saturday.

“The restaurants have been penalised for serving customers without vaccination certificates and breaching the health rules enforced to limit the spread of the coronavirus,” CCC Public Relations Officer Kalam Chowdhury said.

The eateries are: St Martin Hotel’s Banedi Restaurant, Silver Spoon, The Copper Chimney Restaurant, Kacchi Dine, Orient, Kutumbari Restora, Grand Mughal Restaurant and Handi Restaurant.

Each of these food places were fined Tk 5,000 for the violation, while Dhaba was penalised Tk 3,000.