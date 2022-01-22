Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh elevates seven police officers to additional inspectors general

Published: 22 Jan 2022 07:19 PM BdST Updated: 22 Jan 2022 07:19 PM BdST

The government has promoted Monirul Islam, the deputy inspector general of the Special Branch, to additional inspector general of the police.

Monirul Islam was among the seven officers elevated by the government to the rank of additional inspector general, according to a notice issued on Saturday.

The other officers are: Police Bureau of Investigation’s chief Banaj Kumar Majumder, Police Headquarters’ Abu Hasan Mohammad Tarique, Central Police Hospital chief Hasan ul Haider, Barisal Metropolitan Police Commissioner Md Shahabuddin Khan, Industrial Police’s Mahbubur Rahman and Mymensingh Range’s Md Harun-Ar-Rashid.

