Bangladesh elevates seven police officers to additional inspectors general

Monirul Islam was among the seven officers elevated by the government to the rank of additional inspector general, according to a notice issued on Saturday.

The other officers are: Police Bureau of Investigation’s chief Banaj Kumar Majumder, Police Headquarters’ Abu Hasan Mohammad Tarique, Central Police Hospital chief Hasan ul Haider, Barisal Metropolitan Police Commissioner Md Shahabuddin Khan, Industrial Police’s Mahbubur Rahman and Mymensingh Range’s Md Harun-Ar-Rashid.