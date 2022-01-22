15 Shahjalal University students hospitalised on the fourth day of hunger strike
Shahjalal University Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Jan 2022 04:28 PM BdST Updated: 22 Jan 2022 04:28 PM BdST
Fifteen of the 24 Shahjalal University of Science and Technology students who went on hunger strike to demand the resignation of Vice Chancellor Farid Uddin Ahmed and the withdrawal of police cases have been hospitalised.
Eight of them have been continuing their protest in front of the VC's residence on the fourth day of the hunger strike in Sylhet on Saturday.
One of the protesters returned to the protest after receiving treatment at the hospital on Saturday morning. Another two protesters, who were hospitalised on Friday, returned to the scene of the protest.
“Fifteen protesters have been hospitalised so far. They refused to break their fast despite doctors’ advice to do so. The blood sugar levels, blood pressure and pulse rate of fasting protesters have deteriorated due to hunger,” said Shahriar Abedin, a physics student, who returned to the protest scene after being hospitalised.
“If the VC had a moral compass, he would have resigned. We will continue fasting until he steps down.”
As many as 24 students went on hunger strike on Wednesday demanding the resignation of Vice Chancellor Farid Uddin Ahmed. One of the protesters left the strike after his father had a heart attack. The remaining 23 students have continued the protest on campus and in the hospital.
Among the students admitted to the hospital, eleven received treatment at Osmani Medical College Hospital, two at Jalalabad Ragib-Rabeya Medical College and Hospital and two at Mount Adora Hospital in Sylhet, said Amina, a student of the university.
“The condition of Jannatul Nayem Nishat, a student of the university, is deteriorating. Doctors have instructed that she be fed immediately as she has multiple health complications.”
Students began protests to demand the resignation of Begum Sirajunnesa Chowdhury Hall provost Zafrin Ahmed Liza after she allegedly ‘misbehaved’ with a student.
Though she was eventually removed, students have continued their campaign to press for the resignation of Vice Chancellor Farid Uddin Ahmed after police used batons and tear shells to break up a protest.
The protests entered their tenth day on Saturday.
Police filed a case against 300 unnamed students on Wednesday over the protesters’ clash with law enforcers.
