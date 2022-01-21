Visitors, workers must show COVID vaccination certificates to enter Ekushey Book Fair
Dhaka University Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Jan 2022 09:09 PM BdST Updated: 21 Jan 2022 09:09 PM BdST
After deferring the Amar Ekushey Book Fair by two weeks, the authorities have now made it mandatory for everyone to show coronavirus vaccination certificates to enter the venue.
Bangla Academy Director General Muhammad Nurul Huda informed bdnews24.com about the new rules at the upcoming fair following the government announcement of a ban on gatherings of more than 100 people on Friday.
Special vaccination booths will be set up at the academy premises to inoculate the publishers and shopkeepers, he said. “We’ve sent a letter to the health ministry for the booths.”
After announcing the new restrictions, Health Minister Zahid Maleque earlier said the audience of social, political and religious events must be no more than 100 people.
Also, those attending the gatherings will have to provide vaccination cards or COVID-negative certificates. The tests must be done within 24 hours.
