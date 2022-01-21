Visitors, workers must show COVID vaccination certificates to enter Ekushey Book Fair

Bangla Academy Director General Muhammad Nurul Huda informed bdnews24.com about the new rules at the upcoming fair following the government announcement of a ban on gatherings of more than 100 people on Friday.

Special vaccination booths will be set up at the academy premises to inoculate the publishers and shopkeepers, he said. “We’ve sent a letter to the health ministry for the booths.”

After announcing the new restrictions, Health Minister Zahid Maleque earlier said the audience of social, political and religious events must be no more than 100 people.

Also, those attending the gatherings will have to provide vaccination cards or COVID-negative certificates. The tests must be done within 24 hours.