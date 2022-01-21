Man dies after being pushed off bus by ‘conductor’ in Dhaka
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Jan 2022 01:49 AM BdST Updated: 21 Jan 2022 01:49 AM BdST
A man has died after being pushed off a bus allegedly by the conductor following a tiff over fare in Dhaka, police say.
Police tracked the 22-year-old driver Sagar, identified by a single name, and his teenaged helper and interrogated them over the death of Irfan Ahmed, 48, on Thursday.
Police said the bus conductor, Mozammel, who was also identified by a single name, and Irfan were engaged in an altercation on a Grren Bangla Paribahan bus. Mozammel demanded Tk 20 for a trip from Demra to Gulistan, but Irfan paid Tk 15.
Irfan was on way to his workplace, an electronics equipment store in Old Dhaka’s Nawabpur, in the morning.
Passers-by rushed him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital after Mozammel pushed him off near Joy Kali Temple, but he died at the hospital.
Conductor Mozammel could not be apprehended, said Kabir Hossain Howlader, chief of Wari Police Station.
“After the brawl, Mozammel started taking fares from others. Irfan refused again when Mozammel demanded Tk 5 more. Mozammel then kicked and punched Irfan before pushing him off,” he said, citing the statements of the driver and his helper.
Police have confiscated the bus. “Several teams are working to detain Mozammel,” said Kabir.
