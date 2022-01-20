Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique, wife hospitalised after testing positive for COVID

The chief justice was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday after testing positive for the coronavirus, BSMMU Director Brig Gen Md Nazrul Islam Khan told bdnews24.com.

“His wife was admitted to the hospital the day before,” he said.

In his absence, Justice Md Nuruzzaman will act as the head of Bangladesh’s top court, overseeing an appellate bench of five.

The High Court and the Appellate Division has been operating virtually since Wednesday amid the new spike in COVID cases.

Hasan Foez Siddique was appointed the 23rd chief justice of Bangladesh’s Supreme Court on Dec 31.