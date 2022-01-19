Shahjalal University students launch hunger strike demanding VC’s resignation

The students started the demonstration at 3 pm on Wednesday in front of the VC's residence. Twenty four students went on hunger strike and were surrounded by other students of the university.

The students had previously announced the hunger strike and sent the VC an ultimatum to resign before noon.

Students began protests to demand the resignation of Begum Sirajunnesa Chowdhury Hall provost Zafrin Ahmed Liza after she allegedly ‘misbehaved’ with a student.

Though she was eventually removed, students have continued protests to call for the resignation of Vice Chancellor Farid Uddin Ahmed among three demands after police used baton charges and tear shells to break up a protest.

The protests entered their seventh day on Wednesday.

Police filed a case against 300 unnamed students on Wednesday at Jalalabad Police Station over the protesters’ clash with police.