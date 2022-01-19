Bangladesh ‘strongly’ condemns deadly Houthi attack on UAE

Monday's Houthi-claimed attack on two sites in Abu Dhabi set off explosions in fuel trucks and ignited a blaze near Abu Dhabi airport.

In response, the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis launched airstrike on the Yemeni capital Sanaa, killing at least 20 people overnight, Reuters reported, citing Houthi media and residents.

The Bangladesh government, referring to the attack on UAE, said on Tuesday, “Bangladesh feels that the recent drone attack targeting civilian establishments and killing of innocent civilians constitutes an unlawful and cowardly act of terrorism.”

It called upon the Houthi militias to refrain from repetition of such “unlawful activities and deliberate escalation of tension since such irresponsible activities may aggravate tension in the region”.

“Bangladesh expresses its firm solidarity with the United Arab Emirates and its brotherly people against any threat to its safety and security. Bangladesh also remains steadfastly committed towards all efforts for maintenance of peace and stability in the region.”

