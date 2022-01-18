Students threaten protests, deadline government to raise maximum job age limit
Dhaka University Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Jan 2022 08:54 PM BdST Updated: 18 Jan 2022 08:54 PM BdST
A group of students have threatened the government with fresh protests if it does not increase the maximum age limit for entry to public sector jobs within Jan 25.
The jobseekers, organised under the umbrella of Sarbadaliya Chhatra Oikya Parishad, held a news conference in Dhaka on Tuesday to protest against a previous “attack by police on demonstrators”.
The government has “compelled” them to take to the streets time and again, said Imtiaz Hossain, a spokesman for the protesters.
“We’re giving the government an ultimatum. Increase the maximum age limit for entering jobs within Jan 25 or else, we’ll announce fresh protests across the country,” he told the authorities.
The students have been demonstrating for a long time to demand an increase in the maximum employment age limit, said Manik Hossain, secretary of the council. They submitted memorandums to several government agencies, but never heard from them, he said.
On Sunday, police attacked them during a protest at Nilkhet and Mirpur, injuring at least 50 students, according to Manik. “They detained 17 protesters, including me, and later released us. We strongly condemn this act.”
The maximum age for entry into public service currently is 30 years, while for the descendants of freedom fighters, it is 32 years.
The group of students also demand measures to end corruption and fraud in the recruitment process, the publication of the marks obtained by candidates in the test results, and a maximum fee of Tk 100 for job application.
The protesters also called on the authorities to introduce an integrated recruitment examination system instead of holding multiple tests at the same time.
As the recruitment processes were stalled amid the pandemic, the government provided special provision to those who crossed the age limit on Mar 25, 2020 to apply for government jobs in last September.
They were given another chance to apply to all government jobs advertised until Dec 31, 2022, as the pandemic lingered.
The Ministry of Public Administration issued a notice on Aug 19 last year which mentioned a retrospective effect to offer a relaxation of the age limit rule, that turned out to be a “farce”, said Taslima Lima, coordinator of the protesters. She said it was a discriminatory act against all students, as they lost two academic years due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Therefore, no options remain open other than permanently increasing the age limit to enter the job market.”
She highlighted the Awami League's 2018 election manifesto, which said that reasonable measures would be taken to increase the age limit for government jobseekers, but said that it was never implemented. “The young people demand a quick implementation of the election manifesto,” Lima said.
- Over 200 SUST students accused in case over clash
- Husband killed Shimu over marital strife: Police
- Narayanganj paper mill blast claims fourth victim
- Serve the people: Hasina to DCs
- Actress Shimu’s brother blames her husband for murder
- Fire breaks out at Demra shoe factory
- Fire ravages 29 houses in Cox’s Bazar Rohingya camp
- Draft law on list of Razakars approved
- Students threaten protests, deadline government to raise maximum job age limit
- Dhallywood actress Shimu was strangled, autopsy reveals
- Police accuse over 200 unnamed Shahjalal University students in case over clash
- Actress Shimu was killed by husband over marital strife, police say
- Shahin, last survivor of Narayanganj paper mill blast, dies of burns
- Serve the people, Hasina tells deputy commissioners
Most Read
- Actress Shimu's dismembered body found, husband and his friend arrested
- Bangladesh to stringently enforce health rules to control COVID amid omicron surge
- Nobel is a ‘drug addict’, often argued with his wife: actress Shimu’s brother
- Actress Shimu was killed by husband over marital strife, police say
- Bangladesh registers 8,407 COVID cases, most in a day in five months
- Troubled Evaly will sell assets to continue operations, says court-appointed chairman
- Ivy visits Taimur with flowers, sweets after winning third term
- Fire breaks out at shoe factory in Dhaka’s Demra
- Bangladesh approves draft of law to list wartime collaborators of Pakistan
- Russia thins out its embassy in Ukraine, a possible clue to Putin’s next move