Serve the people, Hasina tells deputy commissioners
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Jan 2022 04:20 PM BdST Updated: 18 Jan 2022 04:20 PM BdST
The deputy commissioners in the country should overcome fear and greed and perform their duties for the welfare of the people, said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
They should consider themselves as an aide to the country’s citizens while upholding the ideology of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, she said.
The prime minister gave a 24-point list of directives to the deputy commissioners during the inaugural ceremony of ‘Deputy Commissioner Conference 2022’ on Tuesday via video conference from her official residence of Ganabhaban.
Due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the conference is being held after a gap of two years. It started on Tuesday at Osmani Memorial Auditorium and will end on Thursday.
Hasina quoted Bangabandhu from a speech he delivered on Feb 1, 1972, and urged the commissioners to shun the ‘bureaucratic mentality’, consider themselves public servants and work to uphold the national interest above all.
“As a prime minister, Bangabandhu announced himself as a servant of the people. I feel the same,” Hasina said.
The DCs should ensure the implementation of the measures taken by the government to combat the crisis of the coronavirus pandemic, she said.
They should also implement the government development and welfare initiatives taken to mark Mujib Year and ensure their continuity.
She also urged them to ensure the implementation of programmes on food security and stable market price.
The prime minister said that it is the responsibility of deputy commissioners to ensure that people are served at government offices in a timely manner.
The DCs should also propel initiatives to reach SDG goals.
They should ensure housing for the homeless people, land for the landless and arrange for people from disadvantaged, and marginal groups to have access to social security programmes.
Hasina told the deputy commissioners to take initiatives to improve the quality of education programmes, and ensure that education programmes continue online or through digital platforms amid the coronavirus pandemic.
