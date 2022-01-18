Nobel is a ‘drug addict’, often argued with his wife: actress Shimu’s brother
Glitz Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Jan 2022 02:57 PM BdST Updated: 18 Jan 2022 02:57 PM BdST
Shahidul Islam Khokon, the elder brother of film actress Raima Islam Shimu, has blamed her husband Shakhawat Ali Nobel for her murder.
“Nobel is a drug addict. He often argued with my sister,” Khokon said at a media briefing on Tuesday.
Shimu’s dismembered body was recovered from gunny sacks near Hazratpur Bridge in the Aliyapur area of Keraniganj on Monday after locals reported the matter to police.
Her brother Khokon identified the body at the Mitford Hospital morgue afterwards.
The actress left home on Sunday morning saying she was going to a film shoot in Mawa and never came back. Her husband filed a general diary over the incident.
Khokon filed a case against six people, including Nobel, that night over the incident. Police have arrested Nobel and his friend ‘Farhad’ over the murder.
“I have seen blood in Nobel’s car. He was not at home from 8 am to 10 am on Monday, I assumed that he discarded the body during that time,” Khokon said in the media briefing.
Shimu, 40, had been living with her husband and two children at a house in the capital’s Green Road area. Her film debut came in Kazi Hayat’s ‘Bartaman’ in 1998. She has since worked on as many as 25 films with noted film directors including Delwar Jahan Jhantu, Chashi Nazrul Islam, and Sharifuddin Khan Dipu.
