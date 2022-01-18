Home > Bangladesh

Fire breaks out at shoe factory in Dhaka’s Demra

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 18 Jan 2022 02:31 PM BdST Updated: 18 Jan 2022 03:37 PM BdST

A fire at a shoe factory next to the Rajmahal Cinema Hall in Dhaka’s Demra has been brought under control.

The fire was reported at 1:05 pm on Tuesday, said Khaleda Yasmin, the on-duty officer at the Fire Service Control Room.

“Five of our units went to the scene and got the blaze under control at 1:57 pm,” she said.

The fire service could not confirm the cause of the fire or the extent of the damages.

