Fire breaks out at shoe factory in Dhaka’s Demra
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Jan 2022 02:31 PM BdST Updated: 18 Jan 2022 03:37 PM BdST
A fire at a shoe factory next to the Rajmahal Cinema Hall in Dhaka’s Demra has been brought under control.
The fire was reported at 1:05 pm on Tuesday, said Khaleda Yasmin, the on-duty officer at the Fire Service Control Room.
“Five of our units went to the scene and got the blaze under control at 1:57 pm,” she said.
The fire service could not confirm the cause of the fire or the extent of the damages.
More stories
- Draft law on list of Razakars approved
- Political parties want new law for EC formation
- No more famine in the North: PM
- Stay vigilant against militancy: Hamid
- Govt logs 5,222 new virus cases, 8 deaths
- Narayanganj waits for election results
- Book fair delayed for 2 weeks
- Protests at Nilkhet over age limit for govt jobs
Recent Stories
- Nobel is a ‘drug addict’, often argued with his wife: actress Shimu’s brother
- Fire breaks out at shoe factory in Dhaka’s Demra
- Fire ravages 29 houses in Cox’s Bazar Rohingya camp
- Government says next Election Commission will be formed under new law
- Bangladesh to stringently enforce health rules to control COVID amid omicron surge
- Bangladesh approves draft of law to list wartime collaborators of Pakistan
Opinion
Most Read
- Actress Shimu's dismembered body found, husband and his friend arrested
- Bangladesh to stringently enforce health rules to control COVID amid omicron surge
- Bangladesh COVID cases surge by 6,676 in a day, another 10 die
- Ivy visits Taimur with flowers, sweets after winning third term
- 69% of new COVID-19 cases are of the omicron variant in Dhaka: Health Minister Maleque
- Bangladesh approves draft of law to list wartime collaborators of Pakistan
- Taimur urges all not to contest any election under the Awami League government
- Troubled Evaly will sell assets to continue operations, says court-appointed chairman
- Who is king of Florida? Tensions rise between Trump and a former acolyte
- Government says next Election Commission will be formed under new law