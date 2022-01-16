President Hamid calls for vigilance against militancy and terrorism
Bangabhaban Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Jan 2022 06:13 PM BdST Updated: 16 Jan 2022 06:13 PM BdST
President Md Abdul Hamid says Bangladesh must remain vigilant against militancy and terrorism, which threaten the peace of the nation and create an obstacle to development.
“Due to the government’s stern policy against terrorism and militancy, peace and stability are prevailing in the country, which is one of the prerequisites for development,” he said in his address to parliament at the first session of 2022 on Sunday.
He also stressed the need to preserve the 'unique' communal harmony in Bangladesh.
“The government is trying to ensure that people from all communities of the country can practise their religion in harmony.”
“Religious festivals of all communities including Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists and Christians are being celebrated peacefully in a solemn and festive atmosphere.”
The head of state also warned about certain quarters that seek to take advantage of religious sentiment to spread unrest.
“We need to be vigilant so that no conspiratorial group in the name of religion can destabilise the country.”
Hamid urged unity and a concerted effort to build a happy and prosperous Bangladesh for coming generations.
“With this objective, I strongly urge our people, irrespective of party affiliation, class and profession, to take concerted action on fundamental issues like democracy, rule of law and development.”
“Let us work together to build the ‘Shonar Bangla’ of the Father of the Nation by eradicating terrorism, drugs, corruption and militancy from the country while upholding the glorious independence gained at the cost of millions of lives.”
The 16th session of the Eleventh National Parliament began at 4 pm on Sunday, led by Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury.
The first session of the year begins with an address from the president and is usually a long session, with a record of 30 working days.
However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this session is likely to be a brief one and end at some point in mid-February, according to Parliamentary Whip Iqbalur Rahim.
