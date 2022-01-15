Two women die as lorry crushes autorickshaw in Mymensingh

The incident occurred in the Dhopaghat area on Gafargaon-Bhaluka regional road around 12:30 pm on Saturday, Gafargaon police chief Faruk Ahmed said.

The dead have been identified as Majeda Khatun, 55, and Bakula Begum, 45.

Majeda and Bakula were heading home from their in-laws’ on the autorickshaw. A sand-carrying lorry hit the vehicle while the driver was dropping passengers, leaving Majeda dead on the spot, Faruk said.

Bakula and another person were injured in the incident. She died on her way to Bhaluka Upazila Health Complex.

Police recovered the bodies after being informed about the incident. They seized the vehicles but the drivers managed to flee the scene.

The police officer said efforts are underway to take legal action over the accident.

