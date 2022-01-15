Two women die as lorry crushes autorickshaw in Mymensingh
Mymensingh Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Jan 2022 07:16 PM BdST Updated: 15 Jan 2022 07:16 PM BdST
Two women have been killed after a lorry rammed an autorickshaw in Mymensingh’s Gafargaon Upazila.
The incident occurred in the Dhopaghat area on Gafargaon-Bhaluka regional road around 12:30 pm on Saturday, Gafargaon police chief Faruk Ahmed said.
The dead have been identified as Majeda Khatun, 55, and Bakula Begum, 45.
Majeda and Bakula were heading home from their in-laws’ on the autorickshaw. A sand-carrying lorry hit the vehicle while the driver was dropping passengers, leaving Majeda dead on the spot, Faruk said.
Bakula and another person were injured in the incident. She died on her way to Bhaluka Upazila Health Complex.
Police recovered the bodies after being informed about the incident. They seized the vehicles but the drivers managed to flee the scene.
The police officer said efforts are
underway to take legal action over the accident.
- ‘Festive’ polls expected in Narayanganj
- Mason killed DU ex-teacher: police
- ‘United’ effort to beat AL in Narayanganj: Ivy
- Body found in Dhaka's Govt Bangla College
- Qawwali event held to protest attack
- Buses to run at full capacity: owners
- Dhaka appears oblivious to omicron curbs
- Youth jailed for 6 years over rape of 2 children
- Bangladesh reports 3,447 new COVID cases, another 7 die
- Narayanganj mayor hopeful Taimur alleges police harassment ahead of city polls
- Narayanganj police to take strict action to prevent undue influence in city elections
- Six suspected pirates held with arms in Cox’s Bazar
- Narayanganj hangs on for 'festive' election as campaigning ends ‘peacefully’
- Mason killed former DU teacher Sayeda Khaleque during mugging: police
Most Read
- Mason killed former DU teacher Sayeda Khaleque during mugging: police
- Sayeda Khaleque, a former teacher of Dhaka University, is found dead in Gazipur jungle
- Bangladesh reports 4,378 new COVID cases, highest daily count in 20 weeks
- Bangladesh reports 3,447 new COVID cases, another 7 die
- CDC concedes that cloth masks do not protect against virus as effectively as other masks
- Narayanganj hangs on for 'festive' election as campaigning ends ‘peacefully’
- US considers backing an insurgency if Russia invades Ukraine
- Tk 600,000 of fish caught at once in Cox’s Bazar
- Pakistan to seek peace, economic connectivity under new security policy
- The omicron shift in Europe: pandemic or endemic?