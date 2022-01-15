Narayanganj police to take strict action to prevent undue influence in city elections
Narayanganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Jan 2022 04:08 PM BdST Updated: 15 Jan 2022 04:08 PM BdST
Law enforcement agencies will crack down on anyone who attempts to exert undue influence at polling stations during the Narayanganj city elections, the district's Superintendent of Police Zaidul Alam has said.
More than 5,000 security personnel from the police, RAB, Ansar and BGB will be deployed to ensure a free and fair election, he said during a media briefing on Saturday.
"Each ward will have one executive magistrate. No one will be allowed to occupy the polling booths."
The authorities will also implement triple-layered security measures around polling stations to prevent any interference.
“No outsider will be allowed to enter the city corporation area on election day. People above the age of 18 leaving Narayanganj will have to carry an NID card,” he said.
He hopes that the Narayanganj city election will serve as a model for other polls across the country.
Zaidur also denied allegations of police harassment by mayoral candidate Taimur Alam Khandaker and highlighted the agency's impartiality.
Returning Officer Mahfuza Akhter, who was also at the briefing, said, "All preparations have been completed in the interest of a fair election."
Seven candidates are vying for the office of Narayanganj city mayor on Sunday, with another 148 councillor candidates in the general wards and 34 in the reserved seats. More than 517,000 voters will cast ballots at 192 polling stations in 27 wards.
- ‘Festive’ polls expected in Narayanganj
- Mason killed DU ex-teacher: police
- ‘United’ effort to beat AL in Narayanganj: Ivy
- Body found in Dhaka's Govt Bangla College
- Qawwali event held to protest attack
- Buses to run at full capacity: owners
- Dhaka appears oblivious to omicron curbs
- Youth jailed for 6 years over rape of 2 children
- Six suspected pirates held with arms in Cox’s Bazar
- Narayanganj hangs on for 'festive' election as campaigning ends ‘peacefully’
- Mason killed former DU teacher Sayeda Khaleque during mugging: police
- Sayeda Khaleque, a former teacher of Dhaka University, is found dead in Gazipur jungle
- Rivals are ‘uniting’ to defeat AL in Narayanganj mayoral polls, says Ivy
- Decomposing body found in Dhaka's Govt Bangla College
Most Read
- Mason killed former DU teacher Sayeda Khaleque during mugging: police
- Bangladesh reports 4,378 new COVID cases, highest daily count in 20 weeks
- Sayeda Khaleque, a former teacher of Dhaka University, is found dead in Gazipur jungle
- CDC concedes that cloth masks do not protect against virus as effectively as other masks
- Narayanganj hangs on for 'festive' election as campaigning ends ‘peacefully’
- Unvaccinated women with COVID are more likely to lose foetuses and infants, Scottish data shows
- US considers backing an insurgency if Russia invades Ukraine
- Tk 600,000 of fish caught at once in Cox’s Bazar
- Musical event held at Dhaka University to protest attack on Qawwali programme
- Pakistan to seek peace, economic connectivity under new security policy