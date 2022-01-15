Narayanganj mayor hopeful Taimur alleges police harassment ahead of city polls

Speaking to reporters on the eve of the polls, Taimur said 10 people, including party activists, were arrested on Friday.

Earlier, 17 leaders and activists were detained, according to him.

"Police are arresting BNP leaders and activists in different cases. If a fair voting environment is ruined in this way, the image of the prime minister will also be tarnished," he said on Saturday.

Taimur called for the installation of CCTV cameras at polling stations to ensure a fair election. He also urged the Election Commission, deputy commissioners and police to conduct the polls "impartially".

The independent mayoral candidate also sought the intervention of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to stop the arrests and harassment of his supporters in the interests of a free, fair and impartial election.

"No matter what happens, I will stay in the field even if I am arrested. Even if I die, we will continue the election. I don't think polling stations are at risk but the behaviour of the police, the administration, and the Election Commission is risky."