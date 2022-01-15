Narayanganj mayor hopeful Taimur alleges police harassment ahead of city polls
Narayanganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Jan 2022 05:43 PM BdST Updated: 15 Jan 2022 05:43 PM BdST
Taimur Alam Khandaker, a BNP leader who is vying for the mayor's office in Narayanganj as an independent candidate, claims that his supporters are still being targetted by police even with the city elections looming.
Speaking to reporters on the eve of the polls, Taimur said 10 people, including party activists, were arrested on Friday.
Earlier, 17 leaders and activists were detained, according to him.
"Police are arresting BNP leaders and activists in different cases. If a fair voting environment is ruined in this way, the image of the prime minister will also be tarnished," he said on Saturday.
Taimur called for the installation of CCTV cameras at polling stations to ensure a fair election. He also urged the Election Commission, deputy commissioners and police to conduct the polls "impartially".
The independent mayoral candidate also sought the intervention of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to stop the arrests and harassment of his supporters in the interests of a free, fair and impartial election.
"No matter what happens, I will stay in the field even if I am arrested. Even if I die, we will continue the election. I don't think polling stations are at risk but the behaviour of the police, the administration, and the Election Commission is risky."
- ‘Festive’ polls expected in Narayanganj
- Mason killed DU ex-teacher: police
- ‘United’ effort to beat AL in Narayanganj: Ivy
- Body found in Dhaka's Govt Bangla College
- Qawwali event held to protest attack
- Buses to run at full capacity: owners
- Dhaka appears oblivious to omicron curbs
- Youth jailed for 6 years over rape of 2 children
- Bangladesh reports 3,447 new COVID cases, another 7 die
- Narayanganj mayor hopeful Taimur alleges police harassment ahead of city polls
- Narayanganj police to take strict action to prevent undue influence in city elections
- Six suspected pirates held with arms in Cox’s Bazar
- Narayanganj hangs on for 'festive' election as campaigning ends ‘peacefully’
- Mason killed former DU teacher Sayeda Khaleque during mugging: police
Most Read
- Mason killed former DU teacher Sayeda Khaleque during mugging: police
- Sayeda Khaleque, a former teacher of Dhaka University, is found dead in Gazipur jungle
- Bangladesh reports 4,378 new COVID cases, highest daily count in 20 weeks
- CDC concedes that cloth masks do not protect against virus as effectively as other masks
- Bangladesh reports 3,447 new COVID cases, another 7 die
- Narayanganj hangs on for 'festive' election as campaigning ends ‘peacefully’
- US considers backing an insurgency if Russia invades Ukraine
- Tk 600,000 of fish caught at once in Cox’s Bazar
- Pakistan to seek peace, economic connectivity under new security policy
- The omicron shift in Europe: pandemic or endemic?