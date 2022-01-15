‘Just let us cast our votes’, plead Narayanganj residents ahead of mayoral polls

“I was insulted when I went to vote the last time,” said Monsur Ali, the driver of a battery-run rickshaw driver who has a disability. He lives in the Shibu Market area of Narayanganj with his family.

“I hope that doesn’t happen this time,” Monsur, who hails from Chandpur, said.

Josna Begum, a housewife from Mission Para area, cast her ballot in 2018 and recounted her unpleasant experience.

“The last time I went to vote at the [Morgan School Centre] with my husband. They didn’t even allow us in. The Ansar members said voting was closed and that everyone was off to lunch. The police then sent us away,” she said.

“This time the [campaigners] came to our homes and told me - ‘Aunty, you must come to vote. We’ll be there in case you face any difficulties’. I replied, ‘Your uncle is sick, but I will still go’.”

A teacher of Amlapara’s Ideal School had been on duty in the previous polls.

Declining to be named for this story for her own safety, she said: “Everyone saw how things went in the last polls. It led to many grievances and distrust among the people towards the ruling Awami League.

“[Salina Hayat] Ivy is popular in the city. I doubt you can find another mayor who has been in power for so long, yet remains so popular in any municipality. But the issue is, she represents the boat symbol.”

Her brother, a bank employee who also asked not to be named, will be on duty this time around.

He thinks the voting will be fair this time. “Everyone was able to campaign without any mishaps,” he said.

When asked which candidate he thought has the edge, Monsur spoke of the city corporation’s water trucks.

“There have been some visible changes during Ivy’s term as mayor,” he said.

Last year, when the people were in a state of panic due to the pandemic, these trucks were used to spread disinfectants on the streets. These are now sprinkling water in the dry, dusty season.

“It is a relief for the people. Illegal occupants have been removed from some canals. The environment at [Russell Park] has changed and now people can go spend time there with their families.

“Taimur [Alam Khandaker] is also well known. His brother [Maksudul Alam Khandaker] Khorshed is very famous among the people.”

Hatem Ali, a small business owner, complained about the family of a local MP in a veiled reference to AKM Shamim Osman.

“Ivy is in conflict with the MPs, so the people have faith in her. She is with the people all the way. I’ve even seen her get down in knee-deep dirty water with sweepers to clean drains.”

The people of the city are quite displeased with several family members of the local MP. As such, they have tended to side against those the family backs. Ivy has maintained some distance from the members of that family.

Taimur also denies having any ties with the family.

Ivy recently turned heads by calling local MP Shamim Osman a ‘godfather’. Narayanganj residents agree that these remarks lend credence to her claims of having no ties with Osman’s family.

Local Awami League leaders, however, claim that Osman’s followers are backing the Awami League in the Narayanganj mayoral polls.

“I don’t know who is supporting us and who is not,” Ivy said. “I can’t waste time on that. The central leaders are here. They’ll see to it.”

Rumours of Osman’s people supporting Taimur are making the rounds, but the former BTRC chairman and deputy attorney general was quick to quash them.

“I don’t need to stand on Osman’s shoulders. When I was an established politician in Narayanganj, he was still a student. I am still a leader of associations of hawkers, labours and hotel and restaurant owners.”

“This is simply propaganda. When 22 people were killed in a bomb attack at Osman’s office, he named me as the main suspect. My chamber and homes have been set on fire. Everything is against me here.”

Khorshed is a former councillor of Ward No 13 and is running again. He was lauded for his efforts during the pandemic, which notably included the burial of those who died from COVID and the delivery of food to the houses of the unemployed.

For many, Khorshed is much more popular than his brother, but it is hard for them to decline if Khorshed asks them to vote for Taimur.

Subash Rabi Das, a resident of Ward No 13, said: “Khorshed donated Tk 1,500 to every household right after the pandemic lockdown began and followed it up by delivering rice, lentils, potatoes every week. He dragged around people’s bodies. How can we say no to him?”

“But Ivy set up 24 toilets, two drainages and a [deep water motor pump] in Rabi Das Para.”

“We are Hindu. No matter who we vote for, people will say we voted for the boat,” Subhash said.