Rivals are ‘uniting’ to defeat AL in Narayanganj mayoral polls, says Ivy

Despite the efforts to undermine her campaign, Ivy remains confident about her chances of winning reelection on Jan 16.

“Some party insiders have united with outsiders in a bid to defeat me. All they want is to create unrest in order to foil the election. But everyone knows that I’ll definitely win,” Ivy said on Friday.

Independent candidate Taimur Alam Khandaker, whom the BNP removed from its advisory council for defying party orders over his nomination in the Narayanganj city election, has complained of harassment while expressing concerns over the possibility of electoral violence.

But Ivy brushed aside Taimur’s complaints, arguing that any kind of violence during the polls would be counterproductive for her as well.

“Violence will be harmful to me as the voters won’t be able to come and cast their ballots. What if I say that it is the intention of a certain quarter [to commit violence]?

"My constituencies have a festive atmosphere ahead of the upcoming election and therefore, many people can initiate violence to prevent the voters from showing up,” said Ivy, who has been the mayor of Narayanganj for a decade.

She also expressed hope that women and young voters will turn up in support of the Awami League.

“I requested the administration repeatedly that the environment on election day should be festive so the women and young voters can come. I know they’ll vote for me.

"Therefore, it’s not done if someone causes violence, knowing that I’ll win for sure. I’ll request the law enforcement agencies to be vigilant,” Ivy said.