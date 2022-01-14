Decomposing body found in Dhaka's Govt Bangla College
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Jan 2022 12:31 PM BdST Updated: 14 Jan 2022 12:31 PM BdST
Police have recovered the body of a man from an under-construction building of Government Bangla College in Dhaka's Mirpur.
The remains were found in a state of decomposition on the fifth floor of the 10-storey building on Thursday, according to Mirpur Darus Salam Police Station chief Tofayel Ahmed.
The man was wearing a red shirt and a pair of jeans but the authorities could not identify him immediately.
Police went to the college and discovered the body after security personnel reported detecting a foul smell in the building, said Tofayel.
“The body began decaying. We believe that the man died 10-12 days ago,” he added.
Police later sent the body to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
