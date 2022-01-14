Decomposing body found in Dhaka's Govt Bangla College

The remains were found in a state of decomposition on the fifth floor of the 10-storey building on Thursday, according to Mirpur Darus Salam Police Station chief Tofayel Ahmed.

The man was wearing a red shirt and a pair of jeans but the authorities could not identify him immediately.

Police went to the college and discovered the body after security personnel reported detecting a foul smell in the building, said Tofayel.

“The body began decaying. We believe that the man died 10-12 days ago,” he added.

Police later sent the body to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.