He featured as a Baul in a music video. RAB arrests him as a ‘terrifying serial killer’
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Jan 2022 01:50 AM BdST Updated: 13 Jan 2022 01:50 AM BdST
Selim Fakir aka Helal Hossain, the man who became a familiar face on social media as a Baul model after featuring in the music video of the song “Bhanga Tori Chhera Pal”, has been arrested by the RAB, who says Selim is a fugitive in several murder cases.
He had been using his Baul look and outfit to conceal his real identity for a long time, Khandaker Al Moin, a spokesman for the Rapid Action Battalion, said after Selim’s arrest on Wednesday night.
Selim, who used to stay in shrines or railway stations, was involved with at least three murders, Moin said.
Two of the cases against him were filed in the northern part of Bangladesh and he was convicted in some of the charges, said Moin.
The director of RAB’s media wing declined to give more details about Selim and his arrest, saying everything will be disclosed at a press conference on Thursday.
More stories
- Qawwali event comes under attack
- 2 Biman staffers jailed for smuggling gold
- No change in bus fares
- Verdict in Maj Sinha murder case on Jan 31
- Fire at Narayanganj warehouse
- Railway to sell half of tickets as virus surges
- The ships that travel to St Martin’s Island
- Taimur complains of harassment in election campaign
Recent Stories
- Attack mars Qawwali musical event at Dhaka University
- Two Biman Bangladesh staffers jailed for 12 years for gold smuggling
- Bangladesh health minister warns of increased COVID pressure on hospitals
- Fares unchanged as half-capacity bus trips begin Saturday
- Court sets Jan 31 for verdict in Major Sinha murder case
- Fire breaks out at warehouse in Narayanganj
Opinion
Most Read
- Tk 600,000 of fish caught at once in Cox’s Bazar
- The ships that travel to St Martin’s Island
- Elevated expressway, flyover threaten to scupper Chattogram metro rail plans
- Hasina swats away criticisms, says world looks up to Bangladesh for its development strides
- Strong export, rebound in domestic demand in Bangladesh to continue: World Bank
- Pori Moni to contest actors’ association election
- Attack mars Qawwali musical event at Dhaka University
- Don’t impose lockdown despite spike in COVID cases, says FBCCI president
- Bangladesh’s daily COVID cases soar by 2,916, taking total count to 1.6m
- Over half of Europe could be infected with coronavirus soon, WHO says