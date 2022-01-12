Fire breaks out at warehouse in Narayanganj
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Jan 2022 11:55 AM BdST Updated: 12 Jan 2022 12:04 PM BdST
A fire has broken out at a caulk sheet warehouse in the Nitaiganj Upazila in Narayanganj.
The blaze broke out at 10:30 am on Wednesday morning.
The Fire Service has not been able to ascertain the cause of the fire or the extent of the damages so far.
The commercial area, which houses about a hundred factories and warehouses, is close to the Narayanganj City Corporation offices.
Locals said that the narrow streets of the commercial area have made it difficult for the Fire Service vehicles to get to the scene of the blaze directly.
More to follow
