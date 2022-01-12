Court sets Jan 31 for verdict in Major Sinha murder case
Cox’s Bazar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Jan 2022 12:50 PM BdST Updated: 12 Jan 2022 12:50 PM BdST
A Cox’s Bazar court will announce the verdict in the murder case of retired army Major Sinha Md Rashed Khan on Jan 31.
Judge Md Ismail of the Cox’s Bazar District and Session Court scheduled the date on Wednesday after the prosecution and the defence ended their arguments, said Public Prosecutor Faridul Alam.
Sinha, 36, was a member of the Special Security Force tasked with guarding Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, but had gone into early retirement.
His father, the late Ershad Khan, was a deputy secretary at the finance ministry.
Sinha was shot dead at a checkpoint on the Cox's Bazar-Teknaf Marine Drive on the night of Jul 31, 2020.
A total of 15 people were indicted in the case including former police sub-inspectors Liakat Ali and Nanda Dulal Raxit, former Teknaf Police Station OC Pradip Kumar Das, former constables Shafanur Karim, Kamal Hossain, Abdullah Al Mamun, Rubel Sharma and Mohammad Mostafa, former ASI Sagar Deb, Armed Police Battalion’s SI Mohammad Shahjahan and constables Mohammad Rajib and Mohammad Abdullah.
