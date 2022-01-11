Newly elected UP member shot dead in Jashore

The incident took place around 8:15 pm Monday near Harishpur Government Primary School in Sundali.

Uttam, 34, was a resident of Harishpur village.

He was on his way home from the Sundali market when he was shot in the chest, said Bikash Chandra Mallick, former chairman of Sundali union council. He died on the spot.

The gunmen fled as villagers rushed to the scene after hearing the sound of gunfire.

Police later went to the scene and recovered the body, according to Inspector Milon Kumar Mandal of Abhaynagar police.

Uttam was elected as a member from ward No. 1 of Sundali union council at the Dec 26 election.