Newly elected UP member shot dead in Jashore
Jashore Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Jan 2022 01:03 AM BdST Updated: 11 Jan 2022 01:03 AM BdST
Uttam Kumar Sarkar, a newly-elected member of the Sundali union council in Jashore's Abhaynagar Upazila, has been shot to death by unknown assailants.
The incident took place around 8:15 pm Monday near Harishpur Government Primary School in Sundali.
Uttam, 34, was a resident of Harishpur village.
The gunmen fled as villagers rushed to the scene after hearing the sound of gunfire.
Police later went to the scene and recovered the body, according to Inspector Milon Kumar Mandal of Abhaynagar police.
Uttam was elected as a member from ward No. 1 of Sundali union council at the Dec 26 election.
