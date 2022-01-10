Four die as truck crashes into rickshaw van in Kushtia

The truck hit the van around 5 am on Monday on the Kushtia-Jhenaidah Highway near Dakkhinpara in the Sadar Upazila, said OC Idris Ali, of Highway Police.

A woman was also injured in the incident.

The dead were identified as van driver Muktar Hossain, 50, Jasmine, 30, Rozina Khatun, 27 and Swapna Rani, 45. All of the women worked at different households and residential halls in Kushtia.

Tahmina Khatun, who was injured in the accident, has been admitted to Kushtia Sadar Hospital.

“A speeding truck heading to Jhenaidah hit a rickshaw van full of passengers travelling in the opposite direction. The van driver and three women died at the scene,” said Idris Ali.

The bodies were sent to the morgue in Kushtia General Hospital. Police have seized the truck, but the driver has fled, the police official said.