Four die as truck crashes into rickshaw van in Kushtia
Kushtia Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Jan 2022 11:01 AM BdST Updated: 10 Jan 2022 11:01 AM BdST
At least four people have died after a speeding truck crashed into a rickshaw van in Kushtia.
The truck hit the van around 5 am on Monday on the Kushtia-Jhenaidah Highway near Dakkhinpara in the Sadar Upazila, said OC Idris Ali, of Highway Police.
A woman was also injured in the incident.
The dead were identified as van driver Muktar Hossain, 50, Jasmine, 30, Rozina Khatun, 27 and Swapna Rani, 45. All of the women worked at different households and residential halls in Kushtia.
Tahmina Khatun, who was injured in the accident, has been admitted to Kushtia Sadar Hospital.
“A speeding truck heading to Jhenaidah hit a rickshaw van full of passengers travelling in the opposite direction. The van driver and three women died at the scene,” said Idris Ali.
The bodies were sent to the morgue in Kushtia General Hospital. Police have seized the truck, but the driver has fled, the police official said.
- Only cows eat coarse rice these days: minister
- Murad, wife surrender firearms to police
- Fire guts 'thousands' of Rohingya homes
- SP Babul ordered to jail in case over wife's murder
- New COVID cases jump 34% in a day to 1,491
- Guhathakurta's relatives allege land grab
- Search ongoing for 10 missing in Dhaleshwari trawler capsize
- Mobile found in Narayanganj 7-murder convict's cell
- Four die as truck crashes into rickshaw van in Kushtia
- Hasan Mahmud’s praise for development: People don’t eat coarse rice anymore, only cows do
- Murad, wife surrender arms to police amid domestic abuse claims
- Fire breaks out at Rohingya camp in Ukhiya
- Court orders arrest of SP Babul in his own case over wife’s daylight murder
- Bangladesh’s new COVID cases soar by 34% to 1,491 in a day
Most Read
- Bangladesh’s textile students block key road as they demand online exams in pandemic
- Bangladesh’s new COVID cases soar by 34% to 1,491 in a day
- The new weddings in India’s south: ‘expect some magic’
- Fire destroys over 1,000 houses in Bangladesh Rohingya camp
- Murad, wife surrender arms as police probe domestic abuse claims
- Bangladesh COVID cases more than double in a week amid omicron fears
- Ex-DIG Partha Gopal Banik gets 8 years in prison for corruption
- TIB slams BB for giving 'unethical' advantage to Padma Bank
- Bangladesh doing 'utmost' to keep schools open despite omicron fears
- Saudi princess and daughter released after three years in jail