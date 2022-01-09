Court orders arrest of SP Babul in his own case over wife’s daylight murder
Chittagong Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Jan 2022 07:10 PM BdST Updated: 09 Jan 2022 07:10 PM BdST
A Chattogram court has ordered the arrest of Babul Akter, a former superintendent of police, in a case he has started over the murder of his wife Mahmuda Akter Mitu.
Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Abdul Halim issued the order Babul on Sunday in response to an appeal by the Police Bureau of Investigation or PBI.
Babul is currently behind bars in a case filed by Mitu’s father Mosharraf Hossain.
“Two cases cannot run parallelly over one incident. Also, how can he [Babul] be arrested in two separate cases over a single event? I raised all these in the hearing,” Babul’s lawyer Sheikh Iftekhar Saimul Chowdhury said.
The lawyer said he will move the High Court to settle the matter.
Mitu was hacked and shot dead near GEC Intersection in the port city early on the morning of June 5, 2016, when she was taking her son to school. It happened a few days after Babul had joined Police Headquarters in Dhaka following promotion and transfer.
He accused unidentified people in the case started at Panchlaish Police Station over the murder. He resigned following the controversy around three months after the death of his wife.
Mitu’s family, who were initially on Babul's side after her murder, later suspected that the former police officer might have links to the killing.
In May last year, PBI reported that it has found evidence directly linking him to the murder and, subsequently, Mosharraf filed a case accusing Babul of the murder.
Mosharraf later told the media that Babul used to quarrel with Mitu after becoming involved in the extramarital affair, which was why he ‘orchestrated’ her murder on Jun 5, 2016.
PBI quizzed Babul in custody for five days before the court sent him to prison.
Babul then challenged PBI’s investigation report and demanded another investigation into the case he filed in the incident.
After a hearing on the appeal in November last year, the court ordered PBI to carry out a deeper probe into the case.
